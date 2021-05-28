Charleston announces summer plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston is planning multiple events and activities this summer as well as continuing some springtime options.

The city will close Kanawha Boulevard between Court and Greenbrier streets on Sundays starting June 6. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for walking, biking and other outdoor activities.

Crews are working on the Magic Island Splash Pad and pools at the North Charleston Community Center and Cato Park. The Splash Pad is slated to open on June 1 with the pools anticipated to open on July 1.

The free concert series, Live on the Levee, will begin July 9 at Haddad Riverfront Park. The concerts will continue for 13 weeks with the final show on Oct. 1. Officials will be announcing a lineup in the coming weeks.

The city will also have three outdoor movie nights at the Big Lots located on Patrick Street. The movies June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4 will begin at 9 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays will continue through the summer on Kanawha Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Portions of Capitol and Hale streets will be closed on weekends through Labor Day beginning Friday afternoons to allow for outdoor dining.