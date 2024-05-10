Charleston announces 2024 Live on the Levee musical lineup

CHARLSTON, W.Va. — Another season of Live on the Levee, presented by Moses Auto Group, returns to the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park in two weeks.

The 2024 lineup was announced Friday at Moses Cadillac GMC in Charleston.

The free Friday night concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and kick off on May 24 with First Responder & Military Night. The last concert is scheduled for Aug. 10 with Back to School Night.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called Live on the Levee “the kickoff to summer.”

“There are some wonderful bands, but really the reason why people go to Live on the Levee is to be with their families and friends,” she said. “Yes, we have the Regatta, and we have USA Cycling in town this week, but Live on the Levee is special.”

Goodwin said the quality of bands selected for this summer are “off the charts good.”

The musical lineup is listed below:

May 24 — First Responder & Military Night & Fireworks

Groove Marmalade | Something Special

Groove Marmalade | Something Special May 31 — Night Fever – A Tribute to The Bee Gees | Rewind the Walkman

June 7 — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears | The Spurgie Hankins Band

June 14 — Levon | The Greens

June 21 — John Inghram presents: Tribute to the Talking Heads | The Kind Thieves

June 28 — Josh Pantry | The Weekend Warriors

July 12 — The Local Honeys | Corduroy Brown

July 19 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | Brenna & The Boys

July 16 — Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns | Grace Campbell

Aug. 9 — Back to School Night

Golden | Emmalea Deal & The Hot Mess

Goodwin said it’s important that the city continue to provide free concerts.

“Cities all across the country are doing less and less of these free, big open events, but we feel it’s really important, and obviously our supporters and our sponsors, including Moses Auto, also feel that way,” she said.

Other sponsors include Brewer & Company of West Virginia, Inc., Lou Wendell Marine Sales, The Health Plan, Adecco, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, City National Bank, Mountain State Beverage, RCAC-APEX Accelerator, Spriggs Distributing, Terradon, University of Charleston, White Insurance, FestivALL, Highland Hospital, Bobbie Jo’s Bar and Grill, Bowles Rice LLP, EnAct, Garrettson Insurance, Highmark West Virginia, SERVPRO, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, West Virginia Golf Association, West Virginia State University, ZMM Architects & Engineers, and Jim Strawn & Company.

This year’s vendors include Alto Design, Baskin Robbins, Bayou Classics, Big Marv’s Café, Carol’s Soul to Soul, CPAA, Crouch’s Rockin’ Rolls, Dem 2 Brothers, Fancy Five Buck Fashion, Hillbilly Mountain Ears, Hot Diggity Dogs, Just Drinks, Kona Ice, M.R. Poppins, Nellita’s, Scooby’s, Shape Shop, and Zul’s.

Nonprofit partners include Covenant House, Manna Meal, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, and YWCA’s Sojourners Shelter.