Charleston Amtrak station welcomes over $6 million in ADA accessibility upgrades and improvement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The recognition of upwards of $6 million in improvement upgrades were the focal point at the Charleston Amtrak station Thursday morning, all of which are helping to make train transportation more accessible to everyone.

Amtrak officials united with officials from the City of Charleston, congressional representatives, and U.S Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) himself at the Amtrak station in Charleston to announce the most recent project pulling in approximately $6.4 million in accessibility improvements. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Amtrak station Thursday to welcome in those upgrades.

“We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of passenger rail and be able to travel,” Amtrak Executive Vice President of Strategy Planning Dennis Newman told MetroNews.

Manchin said Thursday that the improvements are helping people re-connect with their rail-traveling roots by becoming more accessible again.

“This country was built on rail traffic, and it was built on moving commerce and goods, but basically moving people, and it’s still back to that,” Manchin said.

The upgrades feature a new 800 foot long concrete platform with all new lighting, guardrails, signage and a storm water system, improvements which make for a more accessible, sturdier, brighter and safer surface to get on and off the train, and which comply with Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards.

Newman said the focus behind the improvements was the inclusivity and accessibility it could bring to all of its customers.

“There’s just a lot of benefit that comes to people from mobility and the ability to travel, and it’s important to make that available to all,” he said.

The platform rests beside the historic station building and extends underneath the Southside Bridge.

The roadway bridge structures above the platform is also now lined with bird netting to help maintain a clean environment.

Other new upgrades made to the station include two new entrances, a renovated waiting room and restrooms, a newly-installed fire system, a new HVAC system, and expanded parking areas with new pathways leading to the station. In addition, crack repairs were made to the building’s exterior walls and a new roof and fascia were added.

Manchin said he was glad to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill he worked on with Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller being put to good use through improving the daily services companies like Amtrak provide to citizens, as well as how it’s helping to revive rural America.

“I’ve been here before when I thought it was going to be closed and it was closed, I was here when they didn’t have an agent because they said there wasn’t enough traffic or enough business, you have to make an investment to get a return, this is a return on investment,” he said.

The station is now back to operating 7 days a week. The Amtrak Cardinal travels three times a week from New York and Chicago with a stop through Charleston’s station.

Amtrak coordinated with the Federal Railroad Administration, CSX, West Virginia Division of Culture and History, West Virginia Department of Highways and the City of Charleston to make the upgrades possible.

Manchin encourages everyone to take advantage of the accessibility and opportunities that come with taking the train in the Mountain State.

“This is the only Amtrak that stops at a national park, the New River Gorge park, we have so much to offer and the beauty, people travel around the country, around the world to take these train rides, here you can do it in your backyard,” said Manchin.

Newman said Amtrak has a number of accessibility and improvement projects that are currently ongoing at stations across the state.

In addition, he said the company has invested nearly $800 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 119 stations around the country.

“Amtrak’s got a vast network across the country that’s a great opportunity to see the country, and we look forward to welcoming people on board.”