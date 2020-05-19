Charleston allowing temporary outdoor seating for restaurants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston is allowing outdoor dining temporarily as restaurants can begin serving a limited number of customers indoors on Thursday.

A statewide order will allow restaurants to offer indoor services later this week at a 50% capacity.

“With our economy reopening, we want to make sure we are helping our restaurants and other small businesses,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a Tuesday release. “This additional dining space will allow some of our restaurants to increase their capacity while following the guidelines in Governor Justice’s reopening plan.”

The city will be enforcing multiple rules:

— Restaurants must maintain a clear sidewalk path of 48 inches, which can be reduced to 42 inches for navigation around street furniture.

— Furniture must be commercial grade, “compliment the streetscape and street furniture” and be unable to be moved by the wind.

— The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration must approve a business’ sale of alcoholic beverages.

— Tables and chairs on sidewalks in front of other businesses must receive permission from the property owner.

The business must be able to provide a copy of its general liability policy with a minimum of $1,000,000 coverage.

The filing fee has been temporarily waived.

The application is available at https://www.charlestonwv.gov. Applications and supporting documents can be sent to the city’s Planning Department at 915 Quarrier St. Ste. 1 Charleston, W.Va. 25301.