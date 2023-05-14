Charleson’s Office of Public Art to add several more art projects in the city

The City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art is chock-full of projects on its agenda for this year.

The office met Thursday for a regular meeting to discuss their working public art plan for 2023 and the 20 active projects they have going on throughout the city, including some they are still trying to complete that were left over from the interruption of Covid.

Director of Charleston’s Office of Public Art, Jeff Pierson said the committee meets to discuss the ways they can continue to transform the city with the presence of public art.

“I think that one could say, over the past few years public art has really became a huge part of the development and the re-thinking of Charleston, West Virginia,” Pierson said.

The office was formed back in 2017 as a result of a National Endowment for the Arts grant known as “Our Town,” which was meant to look at the potential for public art in the city. Since its inception, 300 pieces of art have been added to the city’s buildings and infrastructure under Mayor Amy Goodwin’s administration.

While the public art office is in charge of placing the art around the city, they still work closely with the administration’s public art commission.

“What we do, each piece of public art in the City of Charleston, at a certain dollar amount, we make sure we have a selection committee, in that selection committee we always require to have someone from the public art commission in that committee,” said Pierson.

Last Tuesday the office unveiled their newest mural at the GoMart Ballpark of Toni Stone, one of the first African American women from Bluefield, West Virginia to play on a big-league professional baseball team.

The office is also currently working on a project known as the Charlie Bench, which will be a tribute to the late and well-known Charleston artist, Charlie Hamilton, and will be in the form of a 7-foot tall sculpture.

Pierson said these projects are a reflection of the evolving art enterprise that has gradually been being established in the city.

“We really started pushing public art, not that we didn’t in the previous administration, but it’s more hands on now, we do a lot of small projects but also a lot of very big projects, so it does run the gamut of different things we’re doing around town,” he said.

Finishing up the MLK Mural Project is another milestone the office is working on, a project they had started before Covid.

Pierson said they had been holding workshops where artists were contributing to the mural, adding about 1,000 self-portraits to the background as part of that contribution. They are working to get it complete before its dedication on August 28, marking the 60th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

He said the office aims to change the narrative on how the presence of such art helps define the culture of the city.

“We’d be working on a sculpture and someone would say, ‘that doesn’t look like something you would see in Charleston, West Virginia,’ and so our role is to really change that mindset to that of, when people travel around our great country they say ‘that looks like something you would see in Charleston, West Virginia,” Pierson said. “We want public art to be a part of how people know us.”

This past Saturday the Office of Public Art met at the library for a character design workshop for the creation of a small character mural to be placed in the Summers Street garage.

They will also be partnering with FestivALL for the 4th ArtBus Project. People will have a chance to vote for the design to go on the bus by visiting FestivALL Charleston on its website. The newest ArtBus will be unveiled on October, 19.

The office also has several other projects in the works for the year that have yet to be announced.