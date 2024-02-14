Charges in shots-fired call

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at a utility crew working on fiber lines in the Clendenin area.

Aaron Grindstaff, 31, was charged with one count of wanton endangerment.

Deputies said the utility crews were working near Grindstaff’s home on Wills Creek Road Tuesday night when the shooting began. It lasted for about a half hour. There were no injuries.

Deputies arrived on the scene and negotiated with Grindstaff for more than three hours. He finally exited his home and was taken into custody.

Grindstaff was accused of by utilities in a similar incident in 2021.

He’s being held in the South Central Regional on $200,000 bail.

One deputy did suffer a minor injury during the call. The deputy was treated and released.