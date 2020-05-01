Charges in Mason murder case

LEON, W.Va. — State police have arrested a Mason County man in connection with a recent shooting death.

Investigators allege Giles Hysell, 41, of Leon, was hiding in an abandoned house in Leon earlier this week when he shot and killed Mitchell Clay Smith, 36, also of Leon.

Troopers said Smith along with Franklin Long, 21, of Leon, and Samantha Young, 29, of Hometown, had gone to the residence to make a drug deal.

Smith was reported missing Monday, his body was found by troopers Tuesday.

Hysell is being held in the Western Regional without bail.

Troopers have also charged Long and Young in connection with the incident.