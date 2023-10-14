Charges filed in Elkview shooting

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies have charged the husband of an Elkview woman who was shot earlier this week.

Deputies said Robert Lowers, 37, originally denied involvement but they later learned that he did shoot his wife with a handgun during an argument Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old woman remains hospitalized in stable condition. She was shot in the right arm and deputies originally reported she was heavily bleeding when they arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of Lee Road.

Lowers is charged with one count of malicious assault. He turned himself in to deputies Saturday morning.