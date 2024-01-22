Charges filed in Chandler Drive murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police charged a Charleston man Sunday night with the murder of a 36-year-old woman.

Izak Surface, 21, was named Friday as a person of interest in the beating death of Lora Farley of Charleston.

A Charleston police patrol unit picked Surface up Sunday afternoon on a previous battery warrant, a few hours later he was charged with murdering Farley.

Police previously said Farley was found dead in her Chandler Drive home Thursday evening. A Friday autopsy determined her death was by homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators have also said Surface and Farley had been in a relationship.

Surface is being held without bail.