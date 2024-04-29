Charges against Boone County woman going to grand jury after she waives preliminary hearing

MADISON, W.Va. — A Boone County woman charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter waived her preliminary hearing Monday.

A felony charge of child neglect resulting in death against Julie Miller, 49, of Morrisvale, will now head to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Miller appeared briefly in Boone County Magistrate Court in Madison Monday morning. She remains in the Southwestern Regional Jail on $250,000 bail.

Boone County deputies found Kyneddi Miller unconscious on the bathroom floor of her home on April 17. Investigators described the girl’s body as “emaciated to a skeletal state.”

The girl’s grandmother, who also lives at the home, told deputies Kyneddi Miller had an eating disorder which dated back for several years and had not been eating. She also said the child’s health had been in decline for months or years and in the past four to five days her physical condition had become so bad she was unable to function on her own.

Reports indicate the girl had been a home school student since late 2019 or early 2020.