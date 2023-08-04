Chapmanville Police to continue searching for missing K-9 following former officer’s indictment

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Chapmanville Police Chief Al Browning says they’re continuing to cooperate with South Charleston Police in their efforts to locate missing K-9 officer Chase.

Chase’s handler, former Chapmanville officer Marcus Dudley, was indicted Thursday on charges surrounding the police dog’s disappearance on April 11.

A Kanawha County grand jury handed down that multi-count indictment including counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Browning said in a statement released Thursday they’re seeking justice in the case.

“From day one, the town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with the South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase,” Browning stated.

Dudley formerly resided in South Charleston where K-9 Chase ran away.

After the indictment was handed down, South Charleston Police said they remain committed to finding Chase.

“The South Charleston Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of police canine Chase. The investigation was presented to the Kanawha County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment against Marcus Dudley. SCPD has received a tremendous amount of community support and assistance in its efforts to find Chase. Unfortunately, he has yet to be located. However, SCPD remains committed to finding Chase,” SCPD wrote in a statement.

Dudley is not in custody. He is no longer employed by Chapmanville PD and is no longer living in West Virginia.