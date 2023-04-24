Chapmanville Police let go K-9 officer

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Police Chief of the Chapmanville Police Department said the officer who claimed his K-9 went missing is no longer employed with the department.

Chapmanville Police Chief Al Browning said Monday that the K-9 handler had been fired Friday. Mayor Joe McNeely also confirmed that information Monday.

The Chapmanville Police K-9 Chase was reported missing April 11 by his handler, who lives in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police investigated the dog’s disappearance. They found the information they gathered through their investigation did not line up with what the officer had initially told them.

The officer told investigators he believed his dog ran away or was stolen. Investigators found the handler’s story to be “inconsistent.”

Police are still investigating the dog’s disappearance, and they currently don’t have any leads, according to Browning.