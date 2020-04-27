Changes in school budget reflected in increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools officials are forecasting an increased general expense budget for the next fiscal year, but not because of increased revenue.

Members of the Kanawha County Board of Education discussed the $303,976,068 proposal during a telephone meeting Monday. While there is an 18% increase from the current budget, the additional revenue and expenditures stem from changes regarding how the school system classifies spending.

The largest change is due to accounting for the unfunded retirement liabilities, which is worth $31 million; Kanawha County Schools Treasurer Melaine Meadows said the state Office of School Finance requires the spending be recorded in the budget set to go into place in July.

“While Kanawha County Schools has been recording this for the past several years, it has always been done in the middle of the year and not in the initial budget,” she said.

The increase is also the result of reporting project costs.

“These amounts were recorded in prior years in the special revenue fund,” Meadows said. “Beginning this year, they will be accounted for in our current expense fund.”

Meadows said there should not be sizeable changes in future budgets barring legislative decisions.

Levy revenues make up 40% of the school systems budget.

The Board of Education is expected to approve the budget next month.