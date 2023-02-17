Chandler Academy skipping virtual learning for next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A spokesperson from Kanawha County Schools said the county has opted to halt potential plans of moving the Chandler Academy to virtual learning during the county board of education meeting Thursday. Last week, the county had said they were considering cutting the program and making students learn fully in a virtual setting.

Chandler Academy is an alternative school in Charleston that assists at-risk kids grades 6 through 12.

Ashley Setterstrom is a special education teacher in the county. She said it’s good to see this reverse in decision, and the kids she works with shouldn’t be forgotten about in future decisions.

“I ask that you keep the most vulnerable of our student population at the forefront in the decisions that you make,” Setterstrom said.

The academy sees a lot of kids who come from broken families who fell through the cracks. Setterstrom made her case for Chandler Academy because as she describes, she “was a student that fell through the cracks in the system.”

Another staff member, Karen Carter Smith, who teaches art said she believes she was called to Chandler to help out these kids.

“We’re walking in our purpose, she said. “It’s our service, God tells us to take care of those kids.”

Both teachers said they were glad to hear the county decided against the move. A decision over cutting the program in the future still looms and was not talked about during the meeting Thursday. The 2023-2024 school year will be normal business for Chandler.