CFD sees increase in residential fire calls as more people stay home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston Fire Department has seen a significant increase in house fires over the past three weeks and officials say there could be a correlation with everyone staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFD Captain Fire Marshal Corey Miller told MetroNews that since Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 24, there have been 12 working fires within city limits. He called it a “dramatic increase.”

“If we were to keep up that pace for the rest of the year we are looking at over 200 working fires a year and we average around 100 to 120,” Miller said.

He said the majority of the blazes have been ruled accidental and “due to people spending more time at home.” Causes have included cooking incidents, improper use of electrical devices, space heaters, and using extension cords as permanent wiring.

Miller said this is a good time for all residents to check on or install working smoke alarms.

“Everyone should have a working smoke alarm installed at home. You need to change your batteries every six months. After 10 years the service life is usually expired so you’ll need to purchase a new one,” he said.

CFD installs alarms for free to those who don’t have access to one or can’t afford them. Call the CFD at 304-348-8058 to get them installed in a residence.

Miller said that around 30 percent of calls to CFD include a home that does not have a working smoke alarm. Officials say smoke alarms should be placed on every floor of a home and inside/near bedrooms.