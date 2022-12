CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident.

The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant.

Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He died a short time later at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators said it appears the cause of the blaze may have been accidental.