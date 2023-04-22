CFD member charged with DUI

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston firefighter is free on bond after being charged with first offense DUI.

Charleston police said Jonathan Debolt, 31, was driving drunk while off-duty Friday night. They said they made a traffic stop on Debolt after receiving a call that a driver had driven through two fences at the North Charleston Community Center on 7th Avenue early Saturday morning.

A criminal complaint said police detected a smell of alcohol when they pulled Debolt over. They also said he registered higher than the legal limit of alcohol after taking two breath tests.

He was hospitalized briefly for injuries suffered in the wreck.

Debolt was arraigned and released on bond.