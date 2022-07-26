Central, southern West Virginia under flash flood watch through Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Continuous rain forecasted Tuesday through Friday in the central and southern portion of West Virginia has dozens of counties under a Flash Flood Watch until the end of the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued the watch Tuesday morning due to projected rainfall that may total 3 to 5 inches by Friday including heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Nick Webb, a NWS Charleston meteorologist discussed the system with MetroNews and noted it will not be raining all day, every day but there will be breaks in disturbances.

“What we have going on is a funnel boundary lingering over central West Virginia. That’s more or less going to stay in place through Thursday night. We’re going to have disturbances riding along that boundary,” Webb said.

More than two dozen counties in West Virginia, from Parkersburg south and Elkins south, are under the Flash Flood Watch. Portions of McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties were under a Flash Flood Warning midday Tuesday. Webb said a warning may be issued for different counties throughout the week depending on rainfall.

Rounds of rain through the work week will lead to increasing chances of flash flooding. If you live in a flood prone area, prepare for high water. Move immediately to higher ground when Flash Flood Warnings are issued for your area. #wvwx #vawx #ohwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/ZWPWfvpY40 — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) July 26, 2022

Webb added that the risk of flooding is higher as the week goes on based on the ground saturation.

“Each round that comes through will have the potential to produce flash flooding. Each subsequent round, that flash flood threat is only magnified,” he said.

NWS Charleston said there is also a marginal risk that thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday could produce damaging wind gusts. Temperatures for those counties under the watch are expected to be below average for this time of the year, in the upper 70s.

Webb said it could be Saturday before areas such as Charleston see a day without heavy rain.

“At least Saturday, it looks like everything is going to shift South of the area. You may have showers and storms creep back north into coalfields on Sunday. Overall, it should be a drier trend,” he said.