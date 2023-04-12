Cement trucks start filling concrete for courts at new Nitro Sports Complex

NITRO, W.Va.– Nearly 100 cement trucks arrived in Nitro Wednesday morning to start the filling process for the construction of a series of tennis and pickleball courts at a new sports complex.

The $5 million Nitro Sports Complex is set to open later next month, and a total of 9 pickleball courts and 4 tennis courts will be a centerpiece of the project.

Contracting companies were expected to pour over 900 yards of post-tension concrete onto the future courts Wednesday, which Nitro Mayor, Dave Casebolt said will make for some of the most long-lasting ones around.

“There are some cables running through it which will tighten up while they’re pouring and after the pour, and these courts won’t crack, these will be some of the nicest courts in the state by the time they’re finished,” Casebolt said.

Following the pour, the trucks were going to spread the 1,260 tons of cement around.

Along with the pickleball and tennis courts. the complex will include a new pool, splash pad, and welcome center.

Casebolt said the many recreational activities the complex will offer will be a beneficial asset to the Nitro community, and a reflection of the hard work that has gone in to making it happen.

“Recreation is very important to the citizens of Nitro, and when this complex is finished we’re going to have one of the nicest recreational complexes around, plus it’s a great compliment to all of the work that we’ve done at City Park,” Casebolt said.

Concrete filling will continue at the future courts throughout the day tomorrow, as well.