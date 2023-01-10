Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November.

The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

West Virginia Republican Party Chair, Elgine McArdle, expects it will be a special night.

“It’s called a celebration of success. I’m extremely excited, the response has been phenomenal.”

The party has a reception and silent auction planned to start at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. McArdle said it will be a packed out crowd.

“We had actually targeted and paid for a certain number, but we are not going to turn away anyone at the door,” McArdle said.

Despite the success the party has seen for a little over the past decade, McArdle wants to make sure they use this as a learning opportunity on how to hold onto the majority.

Republicans control 31 of 34 Senate seats and 88 out of the 100 seats in the House. The party gained 7 Senate seats and 10 seats in the House of Delegates in Novembers General Election.

Story by Jarett Lewis