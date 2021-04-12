CDC officially responds to Kanawha County Commission’s concerns over HIV cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded to the Kanawha County Commission’s concerns regarding the rate of HIV cases in the county among people who inject drugs (PWID).

Following the commissioners sending letters on April 5 to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., requesting a congressional inquiry with the agency over the rise, the CDC responded with numbers to back up its claim that the county’s outbreak is the ” most concerning” in the nation.

The April 9 response letter stated by Jonathan Mermin, Director, National Center for HIV/AIDS, it said the CDC domestic HIV program conducts monitoring to detect and respond to HIV outbreaks across the United States.

“Since the beginning of 2019, there have been more than 50 new HIV diagnoses among PWID living in Kanawha County with 35 new HIV diagnoses identified among people who inject drugs in 2020. This is considerably higher than the prior annual average of fewer than five new cases among PWID in Kanawha County,” the letter said.

Counties in the United States with a similar population size to Kanawha have seen an average number of HIV diagnoses among PWID fewer than one in 2019.

The letter further stated, “State and local public health officials noted the significant increase in cases and responded with efforts to expand prevention and care services. An outbreak of this size requires large-scale, sustainable efforts to prevent further spread.

“CDC has been working with state and local health departments to respond effectively.”

The Kanawha County HIV Task Force heard from state and national health leaders in February about trends in the county, with a cluster forming among people who inject drugs between 2018 and 2019, 580-WCHS previously reported on.

Mermin stated the CDC has been working with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health and local partners to understand the extent of the outbreak and support the implementation of an effective response.

“CDC stands ready to provide more support at the invitation of the state. CDC recognizes the hard work and dedication of staff from Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Charleston Area Medical Center, the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, and multiple local organizations working to develop and implement response activities for this concerning outbreak and applauds their continued dedication amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter stated.

The CDC also included additional information about data from New York City’s HIV report. The commissioners asked the CDC to show support to its claim that Kanawha County’s increase is more significant than seen in New York City.

The letter on April 9 stated New York City’s most recent surveillance report shows that there were 36 new HIV diagnoses among PWID in 2019.