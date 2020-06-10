Cavender, Crawford re-elected to Kanawha school board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ric Cavender and Jim Crawford were re-elected to the Kanawha County Board of Education on Tuesday.

Cavender collected 18,546 votes (54%) to Jennifer Bulger’s 15,514 votes (46%) to take the seat in district one.

“It feels really good to be reelected and the voters of Kanawha County have sustained their confidence in my ability to represent them,” Cavender told 580-WCHS.

On the ballot of five candidates, Bulger collected the second most votes but only one person from each district is elected.

Crawford won the district three seat with 13, 264 votes (40%) compared to 12,893 votes for Emily Lanham (39%) and Barry Holstein’s 6,974 votes (21%).

Cavender noted he is happy with the progress being made on the rebuilding of the Elk River schools destroyed by the June 2016 flood but said much more needs done.

The work will be done under a new superintendent, Dr. Tom Williams. He takes over the post for Dr. Ron Duerring on July 1.

“It’s a big job as you know,” Cavender said of the superintendent. “I’m excited to be able to work with him. It’s an interesting position to spend my first four years working with Dr. Duerring and my next four years working with Dr. Williams.”

Crawford could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

In Putnam County, school board winners were J-Christian Wells and incumbent Bruce Knell.

