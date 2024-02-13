Catholic Church community mourns death of Monsignor Sadie

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monsignor Edward Sadie, a former pastor and rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, died Sunday at the age of 93.

Sadie is known for revitalizing Catholic schools like Charleston Catholic High School and enhancing the Catholic church’s presence in downtown Charleston.

Sadie, a Parkersburg native, retired in 2016 after serving as a priest for 59 years. He was ordained as a priest in 1957 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Sadie served at the St. Joseph’s Seminary when it opened in 1963 until he transferred to Charleston in 1969. He became rector of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in 1980 and also was in charge of the Catholic schools in Charleston.

The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart posted on Facebook this week, “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our beloved former pastor and rector Msgr. Sadie. It is with great joy that we pray in hope for his eternal glory.”

CCHS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “We mourn the loss of Msgr. Sadie, a true visionary whose commitment and devotion to Charleston Catholic helped create the successful school we know today. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. pic.twitter.com/2yYjSbLpIr — CCHS Athletics (@cchssports) February 13, 2024

Sadie will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg with his parents, according to the obituary at the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, which is handling the arrangements.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the basilica in Charleston where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. There will be a separate visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at the basilica.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the basilica with Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Bishop Mark Brennan as the presider.

In lieu of flowers or other acknowledgements, the family requests that donations be made to The Father Sadie Educational Fund, 1033 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.