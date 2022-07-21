Catfish fishing tournament set for Friday at Ridenour Lake in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — Ridenour Lake in Nitro is hosting a catfish fishing tournament Friday evening.

“Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and fishing starts at 6:00 p.m. Registration will take place at the gazebo. The entry will be a $15 charge and 12 and under will be free. It’s a two-pole limit and we’ll do a weigh-in at 11 p.m. and count their five heaviest fish, “Nitro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Joe Stevens said.

Stevens added that there will be more than just cash prizes.

“We will have other drawing for some new rods and reels and some fishing chairs, things of that nature,” Stevens said.

President of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission Jim Caudill said tournaments like this bring people in from throughout the region.

“We believe these tournaments help fisherman become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake and catch some big catfish,” Caudill said. “These Fishing tournaments attract fishermen throughout the region.”

A West Virginia fishing license is required to participate.

