Cassie Johnson honored at legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia House and Senate paid tribute to late Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson during the Wednesday floor sessions of the state Legislature.

“She gave her life to her community and city she loved so dear. She reached that rarefied air in her service to her community at becoming the best of us and sacrificing herself for the betterment of everyone she loved,” said Senator Richard Lindsay of the 8th Senatorial District.

Johnson was shot in the line of duty while answering a parking complaint call on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. She died two days later. Since the incident, the street has been renamed in her honor because it’s also the street in the city of Charleston where she grew up. Prior to her service with the police department, Johnson was a humane officer for the city of Charleston.

“She gave everything and all her time to protect animals in the area from torture and death. She actually passed up a cruise in order to make a hearing to do her job. That commitment and dedication transferred to the Charleston Police Department,” Lindsay told colleagues on the Senate floor while Johnson’s mother watched and listened from the gallery.

“May her friends and family find comfort as we honor her today and may we hold close her memory by living our lives with joy and compassion,” said Senator Glenn Jeffries who also represents the 8th district.

Logan County Senator Rupie Phillips also spoke on the Memorial Resolution and said he had asked and received permission from Cassie’s mother to put her name on the bill he sponsored to reinstate the death penalty in West Virginia.

“SB 572, the Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act. to reinstate the death penalty in her honor,” Phillips said on the floor.

The memorial resolution to honor Officer Johnson passed unanimously in the Senate and a similar resolution was approved by the House of Delegates.