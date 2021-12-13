Casey Sacks chosen to lead BridgeValley

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community & Technical College Board of Governors chose BridgeValley acting President Dr. Casey Sacks as the school’s next president in a Monday vote.

Sacks was named acting president following the board’s June 25 decision to fire then-president Eunice Bellinger “for cause.”

BOG Chair Ashley Deem said Monday Sacks had done “phenomenal job” during the past six months.

“The board could not be happier and we are looking forward to the next phase of BridgeValley and the next phase of continued success,” Deem said.

She added Sacks is and will continue to be a good fit for both of BridgeValley’s campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery.

Sacks said she was overwhelmed with her selection.

“Thank you very much. I’m thrilled to be able to do this and to serve in this capacity and I really appreciate your faith in me. Thank you,” Sacks told the board.

BOG Vice-Chairman Mark Blankenship said there was a strong group of candidates for the job.

“We found ourselves in a position where we had three great candidates to consider at the end of the day,” Blankenship said.

The BOG gave Deem the authority to work out the final details of the contract with Sacks. The terms are expected to be similar to the contract she’s paid under as acting president. The state Council on Community & Technical Colleges is scheduled to take up the contract for approval at a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Sacks has worked at various colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, West Virginia, and with the US Department of Education.