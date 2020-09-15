Casebolt touts Nitro’s approach to positive coronavirus cases

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says the city made the right decision in going public with positive coronavirus cases.

Casebolt’s comments during Tuesday’s Nitro City Council meeting came after three workers tested positive last month. Nitro City hall was also closed because of a positive test.

“We are still battling it like every city is,” he said. “I think going to the public about it is the right thing to do. We are not unique to this, and it’s not a negative on the city of Nitro. It’s a positive.”

Casebolt said the city is “constantly” testing employees, in which test results have a 99% accuracy rate.

“I don’t know if there is any other city that has bought their own test kits,” he said.

Casebolt also warned about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, noting the virus’s impact is “just starting.”

“We’re going to be battling this thing all through the winter,” he said. “It’s going to be a very interesting winter, folks, and we’ve got to clamp down.”