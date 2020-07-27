Casebolt discusses upcoming term, coronavirus

NITRO, W.Va. — When Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt begins his third term Thursday, one of his goals will be laying out a five-decade plan regarding the city’s future.

Casebolt, who did not have an opponent in last week’s municipal election, and city officials are close to completing the layout.

The plan, according to Casebolt, will include such efforts as business development, removing dilapidated structures, citywide beautification and improving the city to attract young families.

“We still have a lot of things that we need to do,” he said. “Hopefully, we will complete this new plan and start executing it.”

Casebolt told WCHS-AM that the Nitro City Council issued a similar plan 10 years ago, which he said has been followed well.

“Now, we’re putting a new plan together. It’s a longer-term vision for the city,” he said.

Nitro, like many municipalities, is dealing with the coronavirus. Casebolt said while the city’s finances are in solid shape with federal funding expected, he is concerned about the safety of police officers and school children.

“When we send one of our guys up to be tested, we’re looking at anywhere from five to seven days to get the results,” he said. “I’ve actually spoken to people at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and other mayors on what they’re trying to do. We’re just trying to come up with a solution on how to get our results quicker.”

A citywide canvass of the election will take place Monday.