Case of man accused in deadly shooting going to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Wayne County man accused in a deadly shooting has his case going to a grand jury.

A judge found enough evidence to send the case to a Wayne County grand jury Tuesday when Chester Mollett, 64, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Mollett is charged with first-degree murder after being accused of shooting Jason Perry earlier this month. He is also charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Witlessness told investigators Perry went to check on a dog outside a residence when Mollett was accused of shooting him.

The criminal complaint went on to read Mollett, who lived in a home nearby, allegedly admitted to waiting outside for Perry because he was allegedly “stealing from and harrassing him.”

Perry was found dead outside the home in the Blue Moon Hollow area on Dec. 5.

According the complaint, Mollett was convicted of felony manslaughter in Kentucky in 1996 and served seven years in prison.