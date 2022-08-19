Case of Kanawha City shooting suspect sent to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate has forwarded a case involving a Kanawha City shooting to a grand jury.

Magistrate Ward Harshbarger determined Thursday there was probable cause in the incident involving 64-year-old Kerry Wiley, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Ty Hall.

Wiley allegedly shot Hall, 55, at the second man’s home on Aug. 12 over an employment dispute. Hall had fired Wiley from a construction job earlier in the day.

According to Charleston Police Department Detective Robert Welsh, Wiley admitted to shooting Hall during a police interview.

Wiley will remain at the South Central Regional Jail.