Case involving Cross Lanes body sent to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate has sent a case related to the concealment of a Cross Lanes woman’s body to a grand jury.

Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall determined there was probable cause in the case of 47-year-old Arnold Hiller.

The man was charged after Kanawha County deputies found the body of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd in the backyard of a Saulton Drive home.

Hiller faces charges of concealment of a deceased human body and fraudulent use of an access device. Samuel May, 44, is also charged with concealing the body.

According to authorities, Hiller, May and Mudd lived at the Cross Lanes home. Court records show May told investigators he killed Mudd, but he could not give specific details because he “blacked out.”

Additional charges could be filed in the case.