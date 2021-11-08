CAS Cable approaches South Charleston about offering services

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Parkersburg cable company has approached South Charleston officials about offering television, internet and phone services in the city.

City council members on Thursday approved a resolution accepting proposals for a cable franchise from CAS Cable. The company has also expressed interest in expanding its services to Charleston, which has an agreement with Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink.

City Manager Rick Atkinson explained South Charleston’s agreement with Altice has expired despite negotiation efforts.

“They have drug their feet,” he added.

Atkinson said CAS Cable wants to come to South Charleston, noting the city’s existing fiber-optic system.

“What the most important thing we can do for our citizens is give the cable company competition,” Mayor Frank Mullens said, referencing Suddenlink. “We’re going to control costs a little bit. We’re going to get it down. I’m sold on that.”

Atkinson also expressed hope about other companies offering services to South Charleston residents given the city’s infrastructure.