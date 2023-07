NITRO, W.Va. — Two vehicles were involved in a fire while in the Walmart parking lot in Nitro Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Nitro, Institute, and Tyler Mountain responded to the blaze just after 4 p.m.

One car caught fire. The fire then spread to a nearby vehicle.

Nitro Fire officials said the first vehicle is a total loss. The second sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.