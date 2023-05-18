Carper undergoing open heart surgery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is undergoing open heart surgery today.

The surgery is happening at CAMC Memorial in Charleston.

Carper expressed his confidence in those performing the procedure in a statement released by the county commission Wednesday evening.

“Doctors have assured me a positive outcome. I chose CAMC because I have the utmost faith in their ability,” Carper stated.

Fellow Kanawha County commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler said they were thinking about their colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Kent and his family during this time. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery and ask to give him and his family privacy at this time,” the commissioners said.