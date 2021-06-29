Carper sends letter voicing frustrations with Appalachian Power following outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper has sent a letter to Appalachian Power following a power outage Saturday in the Elk Valley area.

More than 2,000 customers did not have service, but Metro 911 was not notified about the outage. Customers also did not receive an update about how long the outage would last.

Carper also noted Appalachian Power’s request to increase rates by an $8.10 monthly average to cover fuel costs and vegetation management expenses.

“The citizens of this County deserve better service from AEP, and they certainly deserve to know how long they can expect their power to be out if there is an outage,” Carper said Monday. “The rate increase that has been requested is ridiculous, and the customers should not have to pay for AEP’s inability to maintain their equipment.”

The Kanawha County Commission asked state lawmakers to hold a public forum on the rate increase, in which a town hall took place earlier this month in South Charleston.