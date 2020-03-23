Carper recognizes local efforts in coronavirus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says local governments lead the way on nationwide problems, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as evidence.

Carper spoke to WCHS-AM about the recent local efforts, including thanking first responders and medical personnel for their work.

“They’re all doing their jobs,” he said. “It’s something we’re going to deal with the best we can.”

Carper, others Kanawha County Commission members and Mayor Amy Goodwin told residents earlier this month they would do everything to support individuals who respond to emergency calls. Carper on March 13 called the ramifications of the pandemic “very serious financially.”

Carper criticized the federal government’s response, telling WCHS-AM local governments have been left alone.

“It’s local government that always ends up having to do the heavy lifting,” he said. “It’s the first responders. In this case, the nurses, doctors and hospitals.”

Carper said local officials are not discussing any additional actions at this time, but noted a $6 million emergency stabilization fund in which resources could be dedicated to response efforts.

“We will do what is necessary,” he said.