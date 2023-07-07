Carper makes first public appearance since open heart surgery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made his first public appearance since undergoing quadruple bypass surgery in mid-May.

Carper joined commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler Thursday afternoon at the Hoppy C. Shores Commission Courtroom for their regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first meeting that Carper had been a part of since suffering a stroke and heart attack and then having his surgery on May 18.

Carper recovered for a few weeks at the hospital following the open heart surgery before being released from the hospital June 3 and continuing his recovery at home for about a month.

Before the meeting began at its usual 5 p.m. start time, Carper said he would not comment on the incident where he was accused of inappropriate behavior by a woman at Daniel Boone Park in Charleston on May 15.

“As you know that matter is in legal proceedings,” Carper said. “The individual responsible for that has indicated he really wants to let them go through the process.”

That incident is still under investigation by a special prosecutor. Carper did not comment on the matter during, or after the commission meeting, but did make comments about his health.

“I want to thank everyone who’s been so kind including my family,” said Carper. “The power of prayer works and I appreciate that so very much.”

“I’m feeling pretty good, I have cardio rehab which I’m going to three times a week, but I’m still restricted with some things,” Carper went on to say moments after the meeting ended.

Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting agenda included discussions over the addition of three new magistrates and one new circuit judge which were added by state legislation. The commission, along with current judges in attendance, discussed the space requirements needed for the new magistrates and judge.

Also, State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen was selected as the nominee for the county to be a Regional Director in the West Virginia First Foundation, a board tasked with overseeing the distribution of opioid settlement money in the state. Kanawha County makes up Region 5 of the West Virginia First Foundation. Commissioner Lance Wheeler was chosen to be the voting delegate for the county.

The commission also gave approval to $10,000 in funding offered to Multi-fest and $50,000 for a new roof and community building for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.