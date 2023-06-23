Carper emails show contact with county employee after lewd behavior report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper did not attend Thursday evening’s county commission meeting as he continues his recovery from open heart surgery.

New reports surfaced Thursday about emails Carper allegedly sent to a county employee just hours after a woman reported Carper had exposed himself to her at Daniel Boone Park in Charleston on May 15.

The emails, first reported by WOWK-TV, have Carper contacting a county commission worker, the girlfriend of the Charleston police officer who responded to the complaint at the park. Carper offered her the superintendent’s job at Big Bend Golf Course, according to the email.

Carper’s attorney Jesse Forbes said in a Thursday evening statement that it would be premature and unfair to the public and others to address the reports before a special prosecutor in the case finishes reviewing the case.

“We are confident that the truth regarding the health issues Commissioner Carper has suffered and the details of what occurred on May 15, 2023, will be demonstrated as this matter is reviewed by the Special Prosecutor,” Forbes said.

Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling is the special prosecutor in the case.

Carper’s family has previously acknowledged the allegations characterizing it as a misunderstanding related to the health crisis.

“My father’s illness and his apparent confusion have been misinterpreted as being something inappropriate. My family and I regret this awful misunderstanding,” Virginia Carper, the commissioner’s youngest daughter said in a statement released last month.

Carper suffered a stroke and heart attack before he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He was in the hospital for about three weeks.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango ran Thursday evening’s commission meeting. He said Carper wanted to attend but his doctor wouldn’t allow it.