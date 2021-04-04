Carper concerned about property tax bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is warning of the possible financial effects of a legislative proposal eliminating state property taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery.

The House of Delegates passed House Joint Resolution 3 last week, and the Senate Judiciary Committee has received the bill. If the Legislature approves the bill, it would impact funding for public schools as well as municipalities.

Changing the tax structure as proposed would cut $25 million of the county’s disposable income. The commission last month approved a $56 million budget.

“How many deputy sheriffs would you fire?” Carper asked county staff. “That’s what it comes down to.”

If the Legislature approves the resolution, it could require voter approval in the 2022 election cycle.

“There will hundreds and thousands of dollars put into campaigns telling the voters how good this is,” he said. “Who will that be coming from? The winners.”

The state Legislature’s annual session ends on April 10.