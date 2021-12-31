Carper: Commission to consider COVID-related change to sick leave policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vaccinated Kanawha County workers who haven’t yet got a COVID-19 booster may have to use their sick leave is they come down with the virus and miss work.

The Kanawha County Commission has been covering those days for vaccinated workers who get COVID but Commission President Kent Carper says they may now only do that for those who have been boosted and get COVID.

He said the change will be up for consideration at next Thursday evening’s commission meeting.

“We’ll pass a new rule on our sick leave policy, if you’re not boosted you’ll have to use your own,” Carper said during a Friday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “All we’re going to say is–meet us halfway and get boosted.”

The most recent state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard shows 37.1% of state residents have chosen to receive a booster shot. That includes 45.5% of those 50 and older and 51.2% of those 65 and older.

Carper said the policy change under consideration next week isn’t designed to hurt anyone but rather to protect as many workers as they can.

“We are seeing outbreaks and primarily the outbreaks are people, not all the time, but most of the time, when you’re not boosted,” Carper said. “It is my judgement, I don’t claim to be a doctor but I can read, if you’re not boosted then you’re not protected.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) confirmed a one day high 268 new COVID cases in the county Thursday. The previous highest total was on Sept. 24 when 241 cases were reported. Wednesday, 222 cases were reported.

Updated hospitalization numbers from the West Virginia Hospital Association Friday show 670 hospitalizations, 196 patients in intensive care and 107 of those patients being treated on ventilators. There were 87 new admissions Thursday.

Carper said Kanawha County cannot afford a “run on our hospitals.”

“We’re the tertiary care hospital system for southern West Virginia and if our hospitals fill up what are we going to do?”

Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) released a statement earlier this week urging residents to get vaccinated and those who are vaccinated to get booster shots.

“After fighting this battle for nearly two years, we’re exhausted and we’re worried. Too many people still are unvaccinated, and that choice is costing lives every day and putting unimaginable strain on our health care system,” the statement said. “Our emergency rooms are full. Our hospitals are full,”