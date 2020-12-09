Hurricane man explosion victim

BELLE, W.Va. — A Putnam County man, well-known in his community including for service in his church, died in the explosion at the Belle chemical plant property in Kanawha County late Tuesday night.

The family of John Gillenwater, of Hurricane, announced his death in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

“The family is devastated over the loss of their husband, father and friend John Gillenwater. John was beloved by many in his community and his church,” the release said. “Tina and her children are surrounded by family and friends in this great time of need. What happened was a tragedy.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Gillenwater was transported to the hospital alive but severely injured.

“The paramedics were heroic. The firefighters, the Belle firefighters were equally heroic,” Carper said.

Three other workers were injured less severely, at least one by flying debris.

Carper said the explosion occurred on part of the property is part of the operations of the company Optima. Carper said the explosion happened along a supply line.

“It’s called a pipe rack where all of these pipings go down to the river and to the barges. It has appeared to have exploded,” Carper said. “It was a massive explosion. It blew metal debris hundreds of feet away from the explosion.”

Investigations are underway in connection with the blast. Carper said there may have been compliance issues when it comes to the public disclosure of the operation being performed. The chemicals involved were believed to be chlorinated dry bleach and methanol.

According to the family statement, Gillenwater was the family’s sole bread winner.

“Many are asking how they can help. First, the family covets your prayers. John Gillenwater was a true man of faith and the family believes in the power of prayer,” the statement said.

A benefit account has been set up at City National Bank.

“We encourage those who would like to show support for Tina and the family during this time to donate by contacting any local branch referencing the benefit account for John Gillenwater,” the family said.

Gillenwater was an active member of River Ridge Church in Teays Valley. He and his wife led a home group. He was also active in various mission projects.

The explosion occurred at just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. A shelter-in-place was lifted at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.