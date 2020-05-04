Carper calls park decision the “right” move and looks into how to reopen safely

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper continues to stand behind his decision to close parks countywide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and says local officials are working on plans to reopen safely.

Carper responded to callers on Friday’s 580-LIVE who were upset about parks, including Coonskin, Meadowood and Pioneer, that have been closed for the last month.

“I respect a taxpayer who is concerned why they can’t utilize a property they pay for but I can tell you it was done with a great deal of sadness. I also believe it was the right decision to make,” Carper said.

“People in this county have died of the virus. It’s a killer, it’s a serial killer.”

The decision to close the parks was made on March 30 and Kanawha County joined a long list of parks and recreational facilities to close including the City of Charleston, Putnam County, Greater Huntington area, and the City of Wheeling.

Since closure, Kanawha County COVID-19 cases lead the state and there have been eight deaths reported as of Friday afternoon.

Carper said local leaders will join forces with health officials as to how and when to reopen the parks.

“Our challnege now is how we will senaibly and sfaley reopen our park system. With all due respect, do people not think we have been working on that for 17 hours a day,” he said.