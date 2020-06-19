CareSource donates $50,000 to Charleston Area Alliance for small business fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Small businesses in the Kanawha Valley trying to rebound from the effects of COVID-19 can now apply for grant funding through the Charleston Area Alliance.

CareSource, a multi-state managed care plan, announced Friday a donation of $50,000 to the Charleston Area Alliance for the Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program.

According to officials, the funds could help businesses pay rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stop-gap relief pending the release and distribution of anticipated federal and state aid with grants available as contributions allow.

“It’s very important that we help open up some of the cities we do business in, Charleston being one,” Michael Taylor, the President of CareSource West Virginia and Kentucky said on Friday.

“The more we can get those businesses open and help do that, the more people are going to feel better about the situation and get out and about, and help support those businesses.”

Alliance officials said the turnaround on requests and approvals will be quick, with a goal of awarding and distributing funds within a few weeks of the closure of the application window.

“Kanawha Valley businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. Organizations like ours must do everything they can to help our small businesses on their paths to reopening and recovery,” said Matt Ballard, President/CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance said in a release.

“These Back to Business Kanawha Valley grants aim to provide a bit of relief as we navigate a new normal in the age of COVID-19. The Alliance commends CareSource for their leadership and vision to fund these efforts.”

The Dayton-based health plan has services in Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Taylor said the company has used charitable resources lately to support both front line health care providers, to meet the variable community needs around social determinants of health and to support small businesses in their local markets.

Taylor said he wants small businesses in the Mountain State to thrive again.

“We want them to be back the way it was before and help get them there,” he said. “That’s very important to us and the community in which we do business in.”

Taylor added he has seen the plan put into place by the alliance and supports it 100 percent.

For more information on the Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program criteria and application, businesses may visit charlestonareaalliance.org/back-to-business-kanawha-valley-grant-program.