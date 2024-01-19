Reds Caravan | Charleston Coliseum | Thursday, January 25 5:30p | Airtime 6:00p

Attention Reds fans! The Cincinnati Reds offseason caravan is coming to the Charleston Convention Center and Coliseum this Thursday, January 25.

Don’t miss your chance to meet pitcher Andrew Abbott, rising stars Rece Hinds, Cam Collier, and Sal Stewart, Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman, and 1990 World Series Champ Todd Benzinger. Mascot Gapper will also be there to add to the fun!

Be sure to catch the live broadcast at 6:00pm on 580 WCHS and WCHSNetwork.com with Jeff Jenkins, featuring exclusive player interviews and a fan Q&A.

Join us for an unforgettable Reds experience!