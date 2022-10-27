‘Caramel and chocolate are the best’; Kids enjoy 98.7 The Beat’s Trick or Beat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — From dinosaurs to cowboys, from Mario to clowns, thousands of children in costumes and their families picked up a share of Halloween candy during one of the most popular Halloween events in Charleston.

The 17th Trick or Beat was Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park. Trick or Beat is put on my 98.7 The Beat with presenting sponsor Todd Judy Ford.

“I like this event, it’s very fun and I enjoy it,” Carolynn Slater, a West Side Middle student told 580-WCHS.

Slater was one of the 3,000 kids who had a ticket to the event. Kids and their parents walk around the outer concourse of the park and collect candy at various locations.

Slater said her favorite candy is Milk Duds.

“They’re good. Caramel and chocolate are the best,” she said.

Slater was with her friends including Shaylynn, also a West Side Middle student. Shaylynn, dressed as Pennywise from I.T., said her favorite candy is Snickers.

“I like the thrill, just like being scared,” Shaylynn said of why she was dressed as I.T.

Tre’Anna Nathan, an Edgewood Elementary student was with the group. She was dressed up as a zombie cheerleader and her favorite candy is Skittles.