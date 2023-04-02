Capitol Sports Center on agenda for Tuesday evening’s commission meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission Kent Carper expects an announcement at Tuesday evening’s commission meeting about the new Capitol Sports Center project.

The project costs around $80 million, making it the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia.

“We are working out a funding program, and for our detractors that want to criticize this, I got it; it’s bold, it’s new, there’s no guarantee, but there is one guarantee, something has to be done to try and revitalize the center of our town,” Carper said.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Carper said during an appearance on 580 Live last week that the county’s economy is stabilizing now three years since the pandemic.

“Kanawha County has the highest new businesses that are opening and getting applications in, in nearly 20 years,” Carper said. “If it would’ve been the lowest in 20 years, they would’ve been after my head.”

“We’ve got great news in Kanawha County, everything from green power to mayor Mullins building probably the most dynamic mall in the entire eastern seaboard right in South Charleston,” Carper said.

Carper added that the eastern part of the county has great economic opportunities.

“We have great economic opportunities going on in the eastern part of the county, and the airport, these things finally fit together,” Carper said.