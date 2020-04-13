Capitol Market to open outdoor market but with restrictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular outdoor market in downtown Charleston at Capitol Market will be opening on schedule but with restrictions.

Capitol Market announced Monday that when the market opens for the season on Wednesday there will be temporary precautions to ensure the health and safety of the staff, vendors, and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We met with the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commissioner board, the state Department of Agriculture as well as our outdoor producers,” Alexis Palmer, the Marketing & Events Assistant at Capitol Market told 580-WCHS of the decision.

“We really just wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to keep both the city safe and do what we feel is best for our vendors.”

The following new rules have been established:

The only entry into the outdoor market will be located on the West End (by Capitol Street) and will have information on vendors, a hand-washing station, sanitized shopping carts and staff to monitor the number of guests on-site at any given time.

The outdoor market will limit the number of guests to 40 people. To adhere to social distancing recommendations, there will also be ground markings by each register.

Market staff will be provided face masks and disposable gloves will be required for anyone handling food and currency. There will be at least two hand-washing stations, with one of them being at the point of entry.

Vendors will be disinfecting touchable areas frequently and all carts will be disinfected after each use.

Customers should only touch the items they are purchasing.

All tables and chairs will be removed from public areas to discourage groups from congregating.

The market’s indoor restrooms will be closed to the public.

The market’s hours will remain 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Palmer said the market is a great opportunity for local farm vendors.

“They work year-round for this particular time of the year,” she said. “So if they are unable to sell their crops and what they’ve been working so hard on then they don’t have an income anymore.”

The temporary rules will be posted at the market and will be available on Capitol Market’s Facebook page, a release said.

In the coming days, Capitol Market officials said they will hold a Facebook Live event on the market’s Facebook page to highlight and explain the temporary rules.