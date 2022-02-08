Capitol Market names Osborn as executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Capitol Market’s Board of Directors has named Evan Osborn as the facility’s new executive director.

The board unanimously approved the hire on Monday. Osborn was one of more than 40 applicants for the position.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead Capitol Market forward in the coming years,” Osborn said in a statement.

“In just 25 years, Capitol Market has become a bedrock institution to our city. I hope to honor the traditions and spirit of this place we all love, and I’m even more excited by what we have yet to achieve. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Osborn has served as interim executive director since last fall. He previously was the outdoor market manager. His experience also includes serving as the development director for the Ronald McDonald House of Southern West Virginia and the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.