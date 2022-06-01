Capitol Market, Girl Scouts partner for Flower Pot Exchange program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston is blossoming into an innovative future.

The Capitol Market and the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council have partnered up this summer for what’s called the Flower Pot Exchange program.

The exchange area at the Capitol Market is for members of the community to take or leave gardening pots that they no longer need or use.

“Our girls decided they wanted to do this project and we followed their lead. They decided this is important to them and they are all about making the world a better place,” CEO of Girl Scouts of Diamond Council Beth Casey said at a Wednesday morning announcement.

The girl scouts will take this opportunity to help the community as well as learn about the various plants the Capitol Market has to offer and gain knowledge about horticulture.

Girl Scout Lindsay Carper, who is participating in the program, said being a Girl Scout is about helping others.

“To bring more joy to the world,” Carper said.

The Capitol Market is using this as a way to reinforce its mission to the community and the city of Charleston. Executive Director of the Capitol Market Evan Osborn gave his excitement on the new program.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council to offer the Flower Pot exchange here in Charleston,” Osborn said. “There’s nothing more enjoyable than growing your own herbs at home.”

Osborn said it’s more than just a pot exchange “We are repurposing this stuff, so it’s staying out of landfills and it’s so much more than just an exchange and growing a herb.”

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was also in attendance to show support for the program.

“Our Girl Scouts come up with not only the most creative and innovative ideas but they are engaged in our community. They look for opportunities to partner with unbelievable resources.” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also announced a new recycling program Tuesday and spoke on how these events combined show a green future. “That’s the direction of not only Charleston but the country, look at our young leaders. They want to give back, they want to protect mother earth, and they want to protect their community. That’s it was you call leadership.”

The exchange started Wednesday.

Story by Chayce Matheny