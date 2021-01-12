Capitol Market closing on Sundays until spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board of directors of the Charleston-based Capitol Market has announced the market would be closed on Sundays beginning this Sunday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, April 4.

A Tuesday news release said the nine businesses that call Capitol Market home, includinkg Soho’s restaurant, requested or agreed to the change because of the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on their businesses.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” Capitol Market Executive Director Nichole Greene-Jenkins. “The new schedule aligns with our Outdoor Market schedule as we traditionally welcome our farmers back in mid-April.”

Greene-Jenkins said she hopes things will be better in the spring.

“We know that Spring is just around the corner and we can’t wait to welcome folks back to the Market on Sunday, April 11 when a cup of coffee or lunch is the perfect addition to an afternoon spent picking out fresh flowers and vegetable plants,” she said.

Monday through Saturday hours of operations will not change.